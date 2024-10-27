Powersurge: 2024-10-27

  1. Ravaged – Ghouls In The Night
  2. Witchlike Star Cones – Ghoul Blesses
  3. Crippling Anxiety – Ghoul Within Your Mind
  4. Pagan Occult Terror – Sadness Of 100 Vampires
  5. Vampire – Ghoul Wind
  6. Vampire Lord – Return Of The Vampyric Shadows
  7. Year Of No Light – Vampire
  8. Scuzzlord – Vampire Ballerina
  9. Simple Satan – Vampire Boss
  10. Black Reaper – Reapers From The Past
  11. Green Lung – Reaper’s Scythe
  12. Eyeless Angels – The Heart Of The Reapers
  13. KÖRGULL THE EXTERMINATOR – Grim Reaper
  14. Earth Plague – Revenge Of The Reaper
  15. Astrohenge – Origami Werewolf
  16. Bloodline – Werewolf Training
  17. Rip VanRipper – Werewolf In Peril
  18. Funeral Dancer – Like A Skeleton
  19. Death Diver – Dialogue With Skeleton
  20. Slow Drawl – Skeleton King
  21. Sludge Bucket – Skeleton Man
  22. Dust Lord – Laser Witch
  23. Haunted Crucifix – Booze Witch
  24. Leonard – Sea Witch
  25. Marrowind – The Witches Spell
  26. Type O Negative – Creepy Green Light
