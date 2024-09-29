Powersurge: 2024-09-29

  1. Alkira – The Null
  2. Swallow The Sun – What I Have Become
  3. Blood Incantation – The Stargate [Tablet I]
  4. ÄERA – Fleisch und Knochen
  5. Ghetto Ghouls – Blizzard Of Death
  6. Inverted Ascension – Lord Ov The Dusk
  7. Ghostheart Nebula – The Opal Tide
  8. Wolves’ Winter – Bornless & Deathless
  9. Demon Sacrifice – Summoning from the Abyss
  10. Five the Hierophant – Pale flare over marshes
  11. war dogs – Die By My Sword
  12. Ashen Tomb – Ashen Tomb
  13. Ascend From Darkness – Intrinsic Apathy
  14. Ashen Tomb – Ashen Tomb
  15. Storm The Crown – Bones
  16. Sharpshooter – Conquer Hell
  17. Ecdysis – Six Feet of Sodomy
  18. Alpha Wolf – Garden Of Eyes
  19. Alienist – Godless
  20. All This Filth – Still Bleeds My Heart
  21. PTL – The Absolute End Of The World
  22. Vault Hill – Significant Figures
