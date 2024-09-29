Powersurge: 2024-09-29

- Alkira – The Null
- Swallow The Sun – What I Have Become
- Blood Incantation – The Stargate [Tablet I]
- ÄERA – Fleisch und Knochen
- Ghetto Ghouls – Blizzard Of Death
- Inverted Ascension – Lord Ov The Dusk
- Ghostheart Nebula – The Opal Tide
- Wolves’ Winter – Bornless & Deathless
- Demon Sacrifice – Summoning from the Abyss
- Five the Hierophant – Pale flare over marshes
- war dogs – Die By My Sword
- Ashen Tomb – Ashen Tomb
- Ascend From Darkness – Intrinsic Apathy
- Storm The Crown – Bones
- Sharpshooter – Conquer Hell
- Ecdysis – Six Feet of Sodomy
- Alpha Wolf – Garden Of Eyes
- Alienist – Godless
- All This Filth – Still Bleeds My Heart
- PTL – The Absolute End Of The World
- Vault Hill – Significant Figures
