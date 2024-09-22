Powersurge: 2024-09-22

September 22, 2024

  1. Storm the Crown (SAUS) – Bones
  2. Ne Obliviscaris (WA) – Misericorde I – As the Flesh Falls
  3. Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Carpathia
  4. Cradle Of Filth (UK) – Demon Prince Regent
  5. Death (USA) – Leprosy
  6. Signs of the Swarm (USA) – Amongst the Low & Empty
  7. Iniquitous Savagery (UK) – Sadistic
  8. Cannabis Corpse (USA) – Staring Through My Eyes That Are Red
  9. Kyuss (USA) – Green Machine
  10. Ozzy Osbourne (UK) – Flying High Again (Live)
  11. Nightstalker (GRE) – Learn to Fly
  12. Stoved (SAUS) – Lose Control
  13. Iron Maiden (UK) – Phantom of the Opera (Live)
  14. Body Count (USA) – Psychopath (feat. Joe Bad)
  15. Burned In Effigy (USA) – Hades
  16. BEGAT THE NEPHILM (USA) – Leucomalachite Green
  17. Cannibal Corpse (USA) – Zero the Hero
  18. Melan Selas (GRE) – Ancient Scrolls
  19. W.E.B (GRE) – Rust
  20. Fleshgod Apocalypse (ITA) – Canivorous Lamb
  21. Hades Rising (NOR) – Mankind’s Fate
  22. Jinjer (UKR) – Rogue
  23. Testament (USA) – Night of the Witch
