Powersurge: 2024-09-22

- Storm the Crown (SAUS) – Bones
- Ne Obliviscaris (WA) – Misericorde I – As the Flesh Falls
- Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Carpathia
- Cradle Of Filth (UK) – Demon Prince Regent
- Death (USA) – Leprosy
- Signs of the Swarm (USA) – Amongst the Low & Empty
- Iniquitous Savagery (UK) – Sadistic
- Cannabis Corpse (USA) – Staring Through My Eyes That Are Red
- Kyuss (USA) – Green Machine
- Ozzy Osbourne (UK) – Flying High Again (Live)
- Nightstalker (GRE) – Learn to Fly
- Stoved (SAUS) – Lose Control
- Iron Maiden (UK) – Phantom of the Opera (Live)
- Body Count (USA) – Psychopath (feat. Joe Bad)
- Burned In Effigy (USA) – Hades
- BEGAT THE NEPHILM (USA) – Leucomalachite Green
- Cannibal Corpse (USA) – Zero the Hero
- Melan Selas (GRE) – Ancient Scrolls
- W.E.B (GRE) – Rust
- Fleshgod Apocalypse (ITA) – Canivorous Lamb
- Hades Rising (NOR) – Mankind’s Fate
- Jinjer (UKR) – Rogue
- Testament (USA) – Night of the Witch
