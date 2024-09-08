Powersurge: 2024-09-08

- Brujeria (USA) – Marijuana
- Body Count (USA) – All Love Is Lost (feat. Max Cavalera)
- Cavalera Consiperacy (USA) – I Speak Hate
- URNE (UK) – THE PALACE OF DEVILS & WOLVES
- Trivium (USA) – Shattering the Skies Above (Bonus Track)
- Amon Amarth (SWE) – Raven’s Flight
- Pizza Death (VIC) – Napalm Cheese
- Thraxas! (NSW) – Warchief
- Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Get What You Can Get
- Oceans of Slumber (USA) – Where Gods Fear to Speak
- Endless Grey (SAUS) – Dark Soul
- Nails (USA) – Lacking The Ability To Process
- Nile (USA) – The Underworld Awaits us All
- The Absolution Sequence (TAS) – Persistence of Memory
- Apocalypse Warhead (FIN) – White Death
- Diabolic Rites (SAUS) – Fornicator’s Banquet
- Venom Prison (UK) – Defy the Tyrant
- Akhlys (USA) – Sister Silence, Brother Sleep
- Behemoth (POL) – Wolves Ov Siberia
- Dimmu Borgir (NOR) – Burn in Hell
- Old Man’s Child (NOR) – In Defiance of Existence
- Ecdysis (SAUS) – The Offering
- Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – Etheral
Reader's opinions