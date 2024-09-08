Powersurge: 2024-09-08

  1. Brujeria (USA) – Marijuana
  2. Body Count (USA) – All Love Is Lost (feat. Max Cavalera)
  3. Cavalera Consiperacy (USA) – I Speak Hate
  4. URNE (UK) – THE PALACE OF DEVILS & WOLVES
  5. Trivium (USA) – Shattering the Skies Above (Bonus Track)
  6. Amon Amarth (SWE) – Raven’s Flight
  7. Pizza Death (VIC) – Napalm Cheese
  8. Thraxas! (NSW) – Warchief
  9. Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Get What You Can Get
  10. Oceans of Slumber (USA) – Where Gods Fear to Speak
  11. Endless Grey (SAUS) – Dark Soul
  12. Nails (USA) – Lacking The Ability To Process
  13. Nile (USA) – The Underworld Awaits us All
  14. The Absolution Sequence (TAS) – Persistence of Memory
  15. Apocalypse Warhead (FIN) – White Death
  16. Diabolic Rites (SAUS) – Fornicator’s Banquet
  17. Venom Prison (UK) – Defy the Tyrant
  18. Akhlys (USA) – Sister Silence, Brother Sleep
  19. Behemoth (POL) – Wolves Ov Siberia
  20. Dimmu Borgir (NOR) – Burn in Hell
  21. Old Man’s Child (NOR) – In Defiance of Existence
  22. Ecdysis (SAUS) – The Offering
  23. Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – Etheral
