Powersurge: 2024-09-01

  1. Inverted Ascension – …As She Witnesses Annihilation made Flesh
  2. Zeal and Ardor – Sugarcoat
  3. Bong Coffin – Nightmare
  4. Shattered Hourglass – The Struggle Is Real
  5. اکوان (Akvan) – س​و​و​ش​و​ن
  6. Amiensus – Decaying God Child
  7. Wormwitch – Alone Before the Doors of the Silent House
  8. Tunnel Vision – Crawling Death
  9. Lord Dahu – Primitive Ram
  10. Heartline – Under The Willow
  11. Ethreum – Confused Existence
  12. Shylmagoghnar – Emergence
  13. Genocide Shrines (india) – Pillar I
  14. Vuohenkieli (finland) – The Messiah Of Self​-​destruction
  15. THVN (poland) – Mouth of Madness
  16. Torrid Husk – Cut With Rain
  17. Serpent Consumes Itself – New Flesh
  18. Cobra – Locking Tusks With Creation
  19. Ceremony of Silence (slovakia) – Serpent Slayer
  20. Storm Breeder – Scarlet Shade of Death
  21. Corpse Molestation – Sudden Combustion
