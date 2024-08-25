Powersurge: 2024-08-25

- Burton C. Bell (USA) – Technical Exorcism
- Obituary (USA) – Infected
- Slayer (USA) – Madatory Suicide
- Cannibal Corpse (USA) – Overloards of Violence
- Cattle Decapitation (USA) – The Prophets of Loss
- Deicide (USA) – In the minds of evil
- Greedy Bunch of Parasites (SAUS) – Suck on A Gun
- Greedy Bunch of Parasites (SAUS) – Fuck The Neighbours
- LUMENS (SAUS) – Purist Hate
- Anicent Remains (SAUS) – Take It All Away
- Lonely Empire (SAUS) – Like a Misfit
- Broken Loose (SAUS) – Say Your Goodbyes
- Stoved (SAUS) – Insanity
- Ecdysis (SAUS) – Disciple
- The Witching Hour (NSW) – Beyond Death
- In Malice’s Wake (VIC) – Religious Holocaust
- Frozen Soul (USA) – Frozen Soul (feat. Gost)
- NIle (USA) – To Strike with Secret Fang
- Misery Index (USA) – Rituals of Power
- 1914 (UKR) – Arrival. THe Meuse-Argonne
- Algor Mortis (VIC) – The Eye of Baloe & the Depths of Purgatory
- Arch Enemy (SWE) – Symphony of Destruction (Cover Version)
- Cursed Blood (GRE) – Silent Era
- Children of Bodom (FIN) – Kissing the Shadows
- Dark Funeral (SWE) – My Dark Desires
- Cradle of Filth (UK) – Nymphetamine
