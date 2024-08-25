Powersurge: 2024-08-25

Written by on August 25, 2024

  1. Burton C. Bell (USA) – Technical Exorcism
  2. Obituary (USA) – Infected
  3. Slayer (USA) – Madatory Suicide
  4. Cannibal Corpse (USA) – Overloards of Violence
  5. Cattle Decapitation (USA) – The Prophets of Loss
  6. Deicide (USA) – In the minds of evil
  7. Greedy Bunch of Parasites (SAUS) – Suck on A Gun
  8. Greedy Bunch of Parasites (SAUS) – Fuck The Neighbours
  9. LUMENS (SAUS) – Purist Hate
  10. Anicent Remains (SAUS) – Take It All Away
  11. Lonely Empire (SAUS) – Like a Misfit
  12. Broken Loose (SAUS) – Say Your Goodbyes
  13. Stoved (SAUS) – Insanity
  14. Ecdysis (SAUS) – Disciple
  15. The Witching Hour (NSW) – Beyond Death
  16. In Malice’s Wake (VIC) – Religious Holocaust
  17. Frozen Soul (USA) – Frozen Soul (feat. Gost)
  18. NIle (USA) – To Strike with Secret Fang
  19. Misery Index (USA) – Rituals of Power
  20. 1914 (UKR) – Arrival. THe Meuse-Argonne
  21. Algor Mortis (VIC) – The Eye of Baloe & the Depths of Purgatory
  22. Arch Enemy (SWE) – Symphony of Destruction (Cover Version)
  23. Cursed Blood (GRE) – Silent Era
  24. Children of Bodom (FIN) – Kissing the Shadows
  25. Dark Funeral (SWE) – My Dark Desires
  26. Cradle of Filth (UK) – Nymphetamine
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2024-08-25

Current track

Title

Artist