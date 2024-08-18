Powersurge: 2024-08-18

- marilyn manson – raise the red flag
- Altar Defecation – Heathen Retribution
- Grimworm – The Weight/The Scale
- Inverted Ascension – Lord Ov the Dusk
- D.E.A.D – Race To The Grave
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- Broken Loose – Moshpit Massacre
- Creepy Willie – Zomberman
- thin lizzy – ray gun
- misfits – you belong to me
- Green King (finland) – Taunter’s Theme / Tervakiituri
- Electric Hellride (denmark) – Time is My Enemy
- Óreiða (iceland) – The Path
- Golden Pig Electric Blues Band (usa) – Chronic Catatonic/Hats Off to Ron Asheton
- Totengott (spain) – Doppelgänger
- Old Horn Tooth (london) – Invisible Agony
Reader's opinions