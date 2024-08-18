Powersurge: 2024-08-18

Written by on August 18, 2024

  1. marilyn manson – raise the red flag
  2. Altar Defecation – Heathen Retribution
  3. Grimworm – The Weight​/​The Scale
  4. Inverted Ascension – Lord Ov the Dusk
  5. D.E.A.D – Race To The Grave
  6. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  7. Broken Loose – Moshpit Massacre
  8. Creepy Willie – Zomberman
  9. thin lizzy – ray gun
  10. misfits – you belong to me
  11. Green King (finland) – Taunter’s Theme / Tervakiituri
  12. Electric Hellride (denmark) – Time is My Enemy
  13. Óreiða (iceland) – The Path
  14. Golden Pig Electric Blues Band (usa) – Chronic Catatonic​/​Hats Off to Ron Asheton
  15. Totengott (spain) – Doppelg​ä​nger
  16. Old Horn Tooth (london) – Invisible Agony
