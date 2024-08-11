Powersurge: 2024-08-11

  1. Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – Infinite Resonance
  2. Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – The Abstract Venom
  3. Holur (SAUS) – D.K.F.K
  4. Complexant (NSW) – No Forgiveness, No Redemption
  5. Descend To Acheron (SAUS) – The Transience of Flesh
  6. Abramelin (VIC) – Conflagration of the Dreamers
  7. Kublai Khan TX (USA) – Eyes Up
  8. Ruyned (ROM) – Fleshripper
  9. GOJIRA (FRA) – Our Time is Now
  10. The Dignity Complex (ROM) – Transference
  11. The Zenith Passage (USA) – The Axiom of Error
  12. Lucifer’s Child (GRE) – Fall of the Rebel Angels
  13. Though Art Lord (GRE) – He the Great Worm
  14. Jinjer (UKR) – Someone’s Daughter
  15. The Black Dahlia Murder (USA) – Mammoth’s Hand
  16. Storm the Crown (SAUS) – Maxpower
  17. Impetus (SAUS) – Black Out The Sun (Remastered)
  18. Organectomy (TAS) – Nail Below Nail
  19. Algor Motis (VIC) – The Eye of Balor & the Depths of Purgatory
  20. Hate (POL) – Exiles of Pantheon
  21. Carcass (UK) – Buried Dreams
  22. Anthrax (USA) – A Skeleton in the Closet
  23. Murder of Crows (SAUS) – Overthrone
  24. Sons Of Erebus (SAUS) – Worldfall
  25. Demiser (USA) – Hell is Full of Fire
  26. Iniquitous Monolith (PERTH) – Putrid Vomitorium
  27. Arch Enemy (SWE) – Dream Stealer
