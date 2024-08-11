Powersurge: 2024-08-11

- Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – Infinite Resonance
- Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – The Abstract Venom
- Holur (SAUS) – D.K.F.K
- Complexant (NSW) – No Forgiveness, No Redemption
- Descend To Acheron (SAUS) – The Transience of Flesh
- Abramelin (VIC) – Conflagration of the Dreamers
- Kublai Khan TX (USA) – Eyes Up
- Ruyned (ROM) – Fleshripper
- GOJIRA (FRA) – Our Time is Now
- The Dignity Complex (ROM) – Transference
- The Zenith Passage (USA) – The Axiom of Error
- Lucifer’s Child (GRE) – Fall of the Rebel Angels
- Though Art Lord (GRE) – He the Great Worm
- Jinjer (UKR) – Someone’s Daughter
- The Black Dahlia Murder (USA) – Mammoth’s Hand
- Storm the Crown (SAUS) – Maxpower
- Impetus (SAUS) – Black Out The Sun (Remastered)
- Organectomy (TAS) – Nail Below Nail
- Algor Motis (VIC) – The Eye of Balor & the Depths of Purgatory
- Hate (POL) – Exiles of Pantheon
- Carcass (UK) – Buried Dreams
- Anthrax (USA) – A Skeleton in the Closet
- Murder of Crows (SAUS) – Overthrone
- Sons Of Erebus (SAUS) – Worldfall
- Demiser (USA) – Hell is Full of Fire
- Iniquitous Monolith (PERTH) – Putrid Vomitorium
- Arch Enemy (SWE) – Dream Stealer
