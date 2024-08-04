Powersurge: 2024-08-04

August 4, 2024

  1. Swallow The Sun – Gathering Of Black Moths
  2. PTL – The Absolute End Of The World
  3. Inverted Ascension – Son Ov The Dawn
  4. Lonely Empire – Like A Misfit
  5. SharpShooter – Pissing On The Ashes
  6. Beyond Mortal Dreams – Living Yet Dead
  7. Silly Crew Of Drunken Kids (Croatia) – Fuel For My Soul
  8. E.N.D (Croatia) – Eradicator
  9. Bus The Unknown Secretary (Greece) – We Are The Night
  10. Black Citrus (Lithuania) – Crowded Sky
  11. Hexvessel (Finland) – Under The Lake
  12. Crystal Lake (Japan) – Bludgod
  13. Shrine ov Absurd (Cuba) – II
  14. Dynamiter (Spain) – Lightning Strikes
  15. Cosmic Jaguar (Ukraine) – Solar Logos
  16. Endless Loss – Impenitent Draconian Triumph
  17. Shores Of Null – Beyond The Shores (On Death And Dying)
