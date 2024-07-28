Powersurge: 2024-07-28

  1. Megadeath (USA) – Last Rites/ Loved to Deth
  2. Body Count (USA) – Raining in Blood
  3. Broken Loose (SAUS) – Manipulation
  4. Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Good Friday Thrash
  5. Eyehategod (USA) – Worthless Rescue
  6. Goathore (USA) – Born of Satans Flesh
  7. Inverted Ascension (SAUS) – Son Ov the Dawn
  8. I Choose Violence (SAUS) – Sanguine Dirge
  9. HATE COMPLEX (VIC) – Corrosion
  10. Resin Tomb (QLD) – Flesh Brick
  11. Algor Mortis (MEL) – Severed
  12. Ecdysis (SAUS) – Six Feet of Sodomy (Feat. Ryan Dennis Of Exhuminator)
  13. The Absolution Sequence (TAS) – Husk (The Harvest Pt.1)
  14. The Absolution Sequence (TAS) – Matriarch (The Harvest Pt.II)
  15. Virtues (QLD) – Double3Think
  16. Ascend From Darkness (SAUS) – Destitution
  17. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Reap What We Sow
  18. Revenge (CAN) – Blood of My Blood
  19. Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Decadence
  20. In The Burial (SAUS) – DoSAvastR
  21. Sons Of Erebus (SAUS) – Depravity
  22. Nicolas Cage Fighter (VIC) – Black Jackal
  23. Carach Angren (NETH) – There’s No Place Like Home
  24. Varathron (GRE) – Remnants of the Dark Testament
  25. Necromantia (GRE) – Davilskin
  26. Body Count (USA) – Psychopath (feat.Joe Bad)
  27. Gojira (FRA) – Our Time is Now
