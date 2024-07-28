Powersurge: 2024-07-28

- Megadeath (USA) – Last Rites/ Loved to Deth
- Body Count (USA) – Raining in Blood
- Broken Loose (SAUS) – Manipulation
- Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Good Friday Thrash
- Eyehategod (USA) – Worthless Rescue
- Goathore (USA) – Born of Satans Flesh
- Inverted Ascension (SAUS) – Son Ov the Dawn
- I Choose Violence (SAUS) – Sanguine Dirge
- HATE COMPLEX (VIC) – Corrosion
- Resin Tomb (QLD) – Flesh Brick
- Algor Mortis (MEL) – Severed
- Ecdysis (SAUS) – Six Feet of Sodomy (Feat. Ryan Dennis Of Exhuminator)
- The Absolution Sequence (TAS) – Husk (The Harvest Pt.1)
- The Absolution Sequence (TAS) – Matriarch (The Harvest Pt.II)
- Virtues (QLD) – Double3Think
- Ascend From Darkness (SAUS) – Destitution
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Reap What We Sow
- Revenge (CAN) – Blood of My Blood
- Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Decadence
- In The Burial (SAUS) – DoSAvastR
- Sons Of Erebus (SAUS) – Depravity
- Nicolas Cage Fighter (VIC) – Black Jackal
- Carach Angren (NETH) – There’s No Place Like Home
- Varathron (GRE) – Remnants of the Dark Testament
- Necromantia (GRE) – Davilskin
- Body Count (USA) – Psychopath (feat.Joe Bad)
- Gojira (FRA) – Our Time is Now
Reader's opinions