Powersurge: 2024-07-21

Written by on July 21, 2024

  1. Dream Theatre (USA) – Pull Me Under
  2. Black Sabbath (UK) – Die Young
  3. Dyssidia (SAUS) – Hope’s Remorseful Retreat
  4. Symphony X (USA) – Nevermore
  5. Metallica (USA) – Creeping Death (Live at The Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles)
  6. Megadeath (USA) – Death From Within
  7. Grip In. (USA) – Colours of Death
  8. Kingdom of Sorrow (USA) – The Death We Owe
  9. Testament (USA) – Absence of Light
  10. Death (USA) – Flattening of Emotions
  11. Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – The Consciousness of Misery
  12. Jinjer (UKR) – Pausing Death
  13. The Haunted (SWE) – Preachers Of Death
  14. Judas Priest (UK) – Beyond the Realms of Death
  15. Kreator (Ger) – Death Becomes My Light
  16. James LaBrie (CAN) – Agony
  17. Rush (CAN) – YYZ
  18. Omnium Gattherum (FIN) – Subdivisions
  19. Fates Warning (USA) – Closer to the Heart
  20. Opeth (SWE) – Burden
