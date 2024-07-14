Powersurge: 2024-07-14

Written by on July 14, 2024

  1. Stoved (SAUS) – Lose Control
  2. LUMENS (SAUS) – Tamam Shud
  3. Broken Loose (SAUS) – Manipulation
  4. Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Good Friday Thrash
  5. Thraxas! (NSW) – Warchief
  6. Shadow Realm (SAUS) – Beneath the Lies (Transitioning EP Version)
  7. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys (SAUS) – Reap What We Sow
  8. In Malice’s Wake (MEL) – Religious Holocaust
  9. Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Decadence
  10. In The Burial – DoSAvastR
  11. I choose Violence (SAUS) – Sanguine Dirge
  12. Ecdysis (SAUS) – Disciple
  13. Endless Grey (SAUS) – Dark Soul
  14. Pizza Death (MEL) – Napalm Cheese
  15. Voros (SAUS) – Epoch of Detestation
  16. HEADBORE (SAUS) – Enemy
  17. The Absolution Sequence (TAS) – Persistence of Memory
  18. Blunt Shovel (VIC) – Smashed Bottle Stitch
  19. Truth Corroded (SAUS) – A Sky Laden With Flies
  20. Oath of Damnation (SAUS) – WIth Fire and Malevolence
  21. Beyond Mortal Dreams (SAUS) – Dreaming Death
  22. The Schoenberg Automaton (QLD) – The Worm Engine
  23. Diabolic Rites (SAUS) – Corpse Wax
  24. Black Lava (MEL) – Dark Legacy
  25. Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – The Voices From the Stream
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

It’s Always Rock’n’Roll: 2024-07-15

Previous post

Prison Show: 2024-07-14

Current track

Title

Artist