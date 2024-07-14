Powersurge: 2024-07-14

- Stoved (SAUS) – Lose Control
- LUMENS (SAUS) – Tamam Shud
- Broken Loose (SAUS) – Manipulation
- Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Good Friday Thrash
- Thraxas! (NSW) – Warchief
- Shadow Realm (SAUS) – Beneath the Lies (Transitioning EP Version)
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys (SAUS) – Reap What We Sow
- In Malice’s Wake (MEL) – Religious Holocaust
- Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Decadence
- In The Burial – DoSAvastR
- I choose Violence (SAUS) – Sanguine Dirge
- Ecdysis (SAUS) – Disciple
- Endless Grey (SAUS) – Dark Soul
- Pizza Death (MEL) – Napalm Cheese
- Voros (SAUS) – Epoch of Detestation
- HEADBORE (SAUS) – Enemy
- The Absolution Sequence (TAS) – Persistence of Memory
- Blunt Shovel (VIC) – Smashed Bottle Stitch
- Truth Corroded (SAUS) – A Sky Laden With Flies
- Oath of Damnation (SAUS) – WIth Fire and Malevolence
- Beyond Mortal Dreams (SAUS) – Dreaming Death
- The Schoenberg Automaton (QLD) – The Worm Engine
- Diabolic Rites (SAUS) – Corpse Wax
- Black Lava (MEL) – Dark Legacy
- Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – The Voices From the Stream
