Powersurge: 2024-07-07

  1. Dawn Of Existence – Mystic Serpent
  2. In Flames – Bleeding Out
  3. Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou – Crone Dance
  4. Wither’s End – Stillborn
  5. Lucid Grave – Goddess Of Misery
  6. Sleep – Holy Mountain
  7. Ocean Lord – Come Home
  8. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  9. DEAD – Race To The Grave
  10. Broken Loose – Say Your Goodbyes
  11. Macey – Burn It Down
  12. Lonely Empire – Like A Misfit
  13. Bong Coffin – Prisoner In The Night
  14. Rend – Cold Steel
  15. Reliqa – Terminal
  16. Alpha Wolf – A Terrible Day For Rain
  17. Drown – Drowned VI: Mother Cetacean
