Powersurge: 2024-07-07
Written by Playlist Robot on July 7, 2024
- Dawn Of Existence – Mystic Serpent
- In Flames – Bleeding Out
- Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou – Crone Dance
- Wither’s End – Stillborn
- Lucid Grave – Goddess Of Misery
- Sleep – Holy Mountain
- Ocean Lord – Come Home
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- DEAD – Race To The Grave
- Broken Loose – Say Your Goodbyes
- Macey – Burn It Down
- Lonely Empire – Like A Misfit
- Bong Coffin – Prisoner In The Night
- Rend – Cold Steel
- Reliqa – Terminal
- Alpha Wolf – A Terrible Day For Rain
- Drown – Drowned VI: Mother Cetacean