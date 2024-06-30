Powersurge: 2024-06-30

Written by on June 30, 2024

  1. Ocean of Illusion (USA) – Red Rift
  2. Kuntsquad with A.K (MEL) – Necro Nightmare
  3. Otep (USA) – War Head
  4. Miruthan (NSW) – Survived the Blast
  5. Deicide (USA) – Dead By Dawn
  6. Testament (USA) – D.n’.R. (Do Not Resuscitate) Live @Paramount Theatre New York
  7. Body Count (USA) – Civil War (feat.Dave Mustaine)
  8. King Diamond (DEN) – Arrival
  9. Megadeath (USA) – Evil That’s Within (Alternate Version of Sin)
  10. The Mark of Cain (SAUS) – Point Man
  11. Testeagles (SAUS) – Wise Up
  12. Burning Witches (SWZ) – Lucid Nightmare
  13. Vixenta (QLD) – Into the Oubliette
  14. Devoidance (SAUS) – Code Red (Feat. Bifurcation) (Demo)
  15. Impetus (SAUS) – Hammer Smashed Face (Feat.Cannible Corpse)
  16. Sons Of Erebus (SAUS) – Depravity
  17. Descend To Acheron (SAUS) – The Transience of Flesh
  18. Dimmu Borgir (NOR) – AEtheric
  19. Frantic Amber (SWD) – Bloodbath
  20. The Agonist (CAN) – Panophobia
  21. Nervosa (BRA) – Jailbreak
  22. After Blood (GRE) – Before Time Runs Out
  23. Seminal Embalmment (SAUS) – Excremental Asphyxiation
  24. The Absolution Sequence (TAS) – Silent King
  25. W.E.B (GRE) – Cosmos In Flames
