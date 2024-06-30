Powersurge: 2024-06-30

- Ocean of Illusion (USA) – Red Rift
- Kuntsquad with A.K (MEL) – Necro Nightmare
- Otep (USA) – War Head
- Miruthan (NSW) – Survived the Blast
- Deicide (USA) – Dead By Dawn
- Testament (USA) – D.n’.R. (Do Not Resuscitate) Live @Paramount Theatre New York
- Body Count (USA) – Civil War (feat.Dave Mustaine)
- King Diamond (DEN) – Arrival
- Megadeath (USA) – Evil That’s Within (Alternate Version of Sin)
- The Mark of Cain (SAUS) – Point Man
- Testeagles (SAUS) – Wise Up
- Burning Witches (SWZ) – Lucid Nightmare
- Vixenta (QLD) – Into the Oubliette
- Devoidance (SAUS) – Code Red (Feat. Bifurcation) (Demo)
- Impetus (SAUS) – Hammer Smashed Face (Feat.Cannible Corpse)
- Sons Of Erebus (SAUS) – Depravity
- Descend To Acheron (SAUS) – The Transience of Flesh
- Dimmu Borgir (NOR) – AEtheric
- Frantic Amber (SWD) – Bloodbath
- The Agonist (CAN) – Panophobia
- Nervosa (BRA) – Jailbreak
- After Blood (GRE) – Before Time Runs Out
- Seminal Embalmment (SAUS) – Excremental Asphyxiation
- The Absolution Sequence (TAS) – Silent King
- W.E.B (GRE) – Cosmos In Flames
