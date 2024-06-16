Powersurge: 2024-06-16

- mudvayne – happy?
- toxic shock – why you do this?
- Endless Loss – Serpent Spell
- run – autumn
- Putrescent Seepage – Reeking Haunted Remains
- Alienist – Distorted Reflections
- Lonely Empire – Like A Misfit
- Thornhill – Obsession
- Endless Loss – Vertiginous Depths of Unchained Hedonism
- Ulcerate (nz) – Undying as an Apparition
- Huntsmen – This, Our Gospel
- Crypt Sermon – Glimmers in the Underworld
- Alcest – L’Envol
- Winterfylleth – Dishonour Enthroned
- Angel Sword – Church Of Rock
- Thou – I Return as Chained and Bound to You
- The Black Dahlia Murder – Aftermath
- High On Fire – Darker Fleece
- Widertod – Apex
- illyria – Armagedda
- illyria – yesteryear
Reader's opinions