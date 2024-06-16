Powersurge: 2024-06-16

Written by on June 16, 2024

  1. mudvayne – happy?
  2. toxic shock – why you do this?
  3. Endless Loss – Serpent Spell
  4. run – autumn
  5. Putrescent Seepage – Reeking Haunted Remains
  6. Alienist – Distorted Reflections
  7. Lonely Empire – Like A Misfit
  8. Thornhill – Obsession
  9. Endless Loss – Vertiginous Depths of Unchained Hedonism
  10. Ulcerate (nz) – Undying as an Apparition
  11. Huntsmen – This, Our Gospel
  12. Crypt Sermon – Glimmers in the Underworld
  13. Alcest – L’Envol
  14. Winterfylleth – Dishonour Enthroned
  15. Angel Sword – Church Of Rock
  16. Thou – I Return as Chained and Bound to You
  17. The Black Dahlia Murder – Aftermath
  18. High On Fire – Darker Fleece
  19. Widertod – Apex
  20. illyria – Armagedda
  21. illyria – yesteryear
