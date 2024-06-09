Powersurge: 2024-06-09

- Nile (USA) – Ramses Bringer of War
- Deicide (USA) – Doomed To Die
- Kerry King (USA) – Residue
- Slayer (USA) – Disciple
- Children of Bodom (FIN) – Slent Scream
- Megadeath (USA) – Delivering The Goods
- Broken Loose (SAUS) – Moshpit Massacre
- Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Pub Feed
- Overkill (USA) – Overkill
- Dirty Pagans (SAUS) – The Family
- Testament (USA) – Into the Pit
- Bong Coffin (SAUS) – Neurl Net
- Rotting Christ (GRE) – Pretty World, Pretty Dies
- Carach Angren (NETH) – The Necromancer
- Cacalera Conspiracy (BRA) – From The Past Comes The Storms (Re-Recorded)
- Moonspell (PORT) – Vampiria
- Black Lava (MEL) – Black Blizzard
- Whoretopsy (MEL) – White Men Cant Jump
- Naglfar (SWE) – Bring Out Your Dead
- Miruthan (NSW) – Aristoltles Lyceum
- Frostveil (SAUS) – Orlok (Rehersal)
- Deicide (USA) – Scars of the Crucifix
- Cannibal Corpse (USA) – Red Before Black
- Cryptopsy (CAN) – Open Face Surgery
- Equipoise (USA) – Dualis Flamel
