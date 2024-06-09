Powersurge: 2024-06-09

Written by on June 9, 2024

  1. Nile (USA) – Ramses Bringer of War
  2. Deicide (USA) – Doomed To Die
  3. Kerry King (USA) – Residue
  4. Slayer (USA) – Disciple
  5. Children of Bodom (FIN) – Slent Scream
  6. Megadeath (USA) – Delivering The Goods
  7. Broken Loose (SAUS) – Moshpit Massacre
  8. Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Pub Feed
  9. Overkill (USA) – Overkill
  10. Dirty Pagans (SAUS) – The Family
  11. Testament (USA) – Into the Pit
  12. Bong Coffin (SAUS) – Neurl Net
  13. Rotting Christ (GRE) – Pretty World, Pretty Dies
  14. Carach Angren (NETH) – The Necromancer
  15. Cacalera Conspiracy (BRA) – From The Past Comes The Storms (Re-Recorded)
  16. Moonspell (PORT) – Vampiria
  17. Black Lava (MEL) – Black Blizzard
  18. Whoretopsy (MEL) – White Men Cant Jump
  19. Naglfar (SWE) – Bring Out Your Dead
  20. Miruthan (NSW) – Aristoltles Lyceum
  21. Frostveil (SAUS) – Orlok (Rehersal)
  22. Deicide (USA) – Scars of the Crucifix
  23. Cannibal Corpse (USA) – Red Before Black
  24. Cryptopsy (CAN) – Open Face Surgery
  25. Equipoise (USA) – Dualis Flamel
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2024-06-09

Current track

Title

Artist