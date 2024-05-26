Powersurge: 2024-05-26

Written by on May 26, 2024

  1. swamp lung – infant thought
  2. Vale Of Pnath (may 24 usa) – Shadow
  3. dopethrone (may 24 quebec) – abac
  4. Rotting Christ (may 24 greece) – Saoirse
  5. Vredehammer (may 24 norway) – Death Becomes The New Day
  6. cuttered flesh (may 24 Czechia) – The Last Supper
  7. Saidan (may 24 usa) – Sick Abducted Purity
  8. ufomammut (2012 italy) – Sulphurdew
  9. Pallbearer – Endless Place
  10. Gatecreeper – Masterpiece Of Chaos
  11. Tzompantli – Tetzaviztli
  12. Intervals – side quest
  13. Misericordiam – Double Penetrated Debate
  14. Thou – Umbilical
  15. Glutted Swarm – Shackled and Dripping
  16. knocked loose – Blinding Faith
  17. Mortal Wound – Spirit of the Bayonet
  18. Cult of Erinyes – Death & The Voyage
