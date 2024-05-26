Powersurge: 2024-05-26

- swamp lung – infant thought
- Vale Of Pnath (may 24 usa) – Shadow
- dopethrone (may 24 quebec) – abac
- Rotting Christ (may 24 greece) – Saoirse
- Vredehammer (may 24 norway) – Death Becomes The New Day
- cuttered flesh (may 24 Czechia) – The Last Supper
- Saidan (may 24 usa) – Sick Abducted Purity
- ufomammut (2012 italy) – Sulphurdew
- Pallbearer – Endless Place
- Gatecreeper – Masterpiece Of Chaos
- Tzompantli – Tetzaviztli
- Intervals – side quest
- Misericordiam – Double Penetrated Debate
- Thou – Umbilical
- Glutted Swarm – Shackled and Dripping
- knocked loose – Blinding Faith
- Mortal Wound – Spirit of the Bayonet
- Cult of Erinyes – Death & The Voyage
