Powersurge: 2024-05-19

Written by on May 19, 2024

  1. Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Death is Peace
  2. Strapping Young Lad (CAN) – Detox
  3. Roadrunner United (USA) – Curse of the Pharoahs (live at the Nokia Theatre New York 15/12/2005)
  4. Nevermore (USA) – The Seven Tongues of God
  5. Ozzy Ozbourne (UK) – Secret Loser
  6. Pantera (USA) – Strength Beyond Strength
  7. Deftones (USA) – Bloody Cape
  8. Roadrunner United (USA) – Surfacing (Live at the Nokia Theatre New York 15/12/2005)
  9. Metallica (USA) – The Thing That Should Not Be
  10. Kitchen Witch (SAUS) – Glitch
  11. Nightstalker (GRE) – Children of the Sun
  12. Body Count (USA) – Psychopath (feat.Joe Bad)
  13. Gatecreeper (USA) – Master of Chaos
  14. Suffocation (USA) – Hymns From The Apocrypha
  15. Obituary (USA) – Redneck Stomp
  16. Frozen Soul (USA) – Mandatory Suicide (Cover Version)
  17. Gospel of the Horns (QLD) – Death Sentence
  18. Morbid Angel (USA) – Evil Spells
  19. Miruthan (NSW) – Into the Abyss
  20. Sons of Erubus – Worldfall
  21. Necrophagia (USA) – Moribundis Grim
  22. Death (USA) – Deserving of the Grave (feat.Jeff Loomis)
  23. Deicide (USA) – Scars of the Crucifix
