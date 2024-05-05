Powersurge: 2024-05-05

- Rotting Christ (GRE) – Black Sabbath
- Rotting Christ (GRE) – Societas Satanas
- Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Abstract Venom
- Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – Narrow Paths and Stony Ground
- Eyes of Nochum (USA) – Eyes of Noctum
- Holur (SAUS) – Foul Utterings
- Oath of Damantion (SAUS) – Curse Thee, O’Lord
- Decameron (SWE) – Carpe Nocem
- Earth Rot (WAUS) – Witch Vomit
- Varathron (GRE) – Unholy Funeral
- Necromantia (GRE) – Inferno
- Lucifer’s Child (GRE) – Hors De Combat
- Dark Funeral (SWE) – Nosferatu
- THE MAGUS (GRE) – The Fall of Man
- Nervosa (BRA) – Twisted Values
- W.E.B (GRE) – Murder of Crows
- Hour of Penace (ITA) – Parasitic Chain of Command
- Yoth IIrle & Rotting Chirst – Visions of the Dead Lovers
- The Rite (FIN) – Children of Beliat
- Necromancy (GRE) – The Demons Whip (manowar)
- Rotting Christ (GRE) – The Apostate
- Rotting Christ (GRE) – Like Father Like Son
Reader's opinions