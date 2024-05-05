Powersurge: 2024-05-05

May 5, 2024

  1. Rotting Christ (GRE) – Black Sabbath
  2. Rotting Christ (GRE) – Societas Satanas
  3. Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Abstract Venom
  4. Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – Narrow Paths and Stony Ground
  5. Eyes of Nochum (USA) – Eyes of Noctum
  6. Holur (SAUS) – Foul Utterings
  7. Oath of Damantion (SAUS) – Curse Thee, O’Lord
  8. Decameron (SWE) – Carpe Nocem
  9. Earth Rot (WAUS) – Witch Vomit
  10. Varathron (GRE) – Unholy Funeral
  11. Necromantia (GRE) – Inferno
  12. Lucifer’s Child (GRE) – Hors De Combat
  13. Dark Funeral (SWE) – Nosferatu
  14. THE MAGUS (GRE) – The Fall of Man
  15. Nervosa (BRA) – Twisted Values
  16. W.E.B (GRE) – Murder of Crows
  17. Hour of Penace (ITA) – Parasitic Chain of Command
  18. Yoth IIrle & Rotting Chirst – Visions of the Dead Lovers
  19. The Rite (FIN) – Children of Beliat
  20. Necromancy (GRE) – The Demons Whip (manowar)
  21. Rotting Christ (GRE) – The Apostate
  22. Rotting Christ (GRE) – Like Father Like Son
