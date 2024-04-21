Powersurge: 2024-04-21

  1. Brujeria (USA) – Brujerizmo
  2. Kerry King (USA) – Residue
  3. Hour of Penance (ITA) – Devotion for Tyranny
  4. Decessus (CHL) – My War of Pain
  5. Anthrax (USA) – This Is Not An Exit
  6. Broken Loose (SAUS) – Suffocation
  7. Neurosis (USA) – Locust Start
  8. Revocation (USA) – Unwordly Origin
  9. Suffocation (USA) – Embrace The Suffering
  10. Frantic Amber (SWE) – Unbreakable
  11. Numen Noctis (SAUS) – Sanctus Simulacrum
  12. Behemoth (POL) – Messe Noire
  13. Descent to Acheron (SAUS) – The Welcoming Void
  14. Vomit the Soul (ITA) – Annihilate the Infernal Army
  15. Between the Buried and Me (USA) – Ants of the Sky (Live)
  16. Gatecreeper (USA) – Caught in the Treads
  17. Desecrator (VIC) – Rise and Fight
  18. Destroyer 666 (VIC) – Ride the Solar Winds
  19. Heaven Below (USA) – Revolution is My Name
  20. Frozen Soul (USA) – Creatures of The Wheel (Cover Version)
  21. Necromantia (GRE) – Disciples of Sophia (The Templars)
