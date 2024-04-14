Powersurge: 2024-04-14

- Orange Goblin – (Not) Rocket Science
- Zeal & Ardor – Church Burns
- Witchcraft – Deconstruction
- Nine Inch Nails – Only
- Vaux – Are You With Me
- JaguarGod – Come With Me To Endless Sleep
- Emergency Rule – The Hook
- Holur – Foul Utterings
- Byrhtnoth – Phantom Shadow Beast
- Broken Loose – Say Your Goodbyes
- Acrolysis – Shadows Of Gold
- Reaver – Ice Queen
- Gypsy – Metropolis
- Christian Mistress – Neon
- Darkthrone – Black Dawn Affiliation
- Black Speech – Steadfast
- Parkway Drive – The Greatest Fear
- Fvneral Fvkk – Alone With The Cross
- Estrangement – Doppelganger
