Powersurge: 2024-04-14

  1. Orange Goblin – (Not) Rocket Science
  2. Zeal & Ardor – Church Burns
  3. Witchcraft – Deconstruction
  4. Nine Inch Nails – Only
  5. Vaux – Are You With Me
  6. JaguarGod – Come With Me To Endless Sleep
  7. Emergency Rule – The Hook
  8. Holur – Foul Utterings
  9. Byrhtnoth – Phantom Shadow Beast
  10. Broken Loose – Say Your Goodbyes
  11. Acrolysis – Shadows Of Gold
  12. Reaver – Ice Queen
  13. Gypsy – Metropolis
  14. Christian Mistress – Neon
  15. Darkthrone – Black Dawn Affiliation
  16. Black Speech – Steadfast
  17. Parkway Drive – The Greatest Fear
  18. Fvneral Fvkk – Alone With The Cross
  19. Estrangement – Doppelganger
