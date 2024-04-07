Powersurge: 2024-04-07

Written by on April 7, 2024

  1. Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Death is Peace
  2. The Black Dahlia Murder (USA) – Verminous
  3. Carcass (UK) – Corporal Jigsore Quandary
  4. Blind Ivy (RUS) – Diamond Eyes
  5. Kitchen Witch (SAUS) – Many Moons
  6. Ozzy Osbourne (UK) – Flying HIgh Again (Live)
  7. Crowbar (USA) – I Have Failed
  8. Nail Bomb (USA) – For Fucks Sake
  9. Pantera (USA) – Use My Third Arm (Live from Donington 1994)
  10. Machine Head (USA) – Beautiful Mourning
  11. Fear Factory (USA) – Edgecrusher
  12. Crypta (BRA) – Shadow Within (Live Version)
  13. Rotting Christ (GRE) – Saoirse
  14. Complexant (NSW) – Basilisk
  15. Truth Corroded (SAUS) – The Ten
  16. Cradle of Filth (UK) – From the Cradle to Enslave
  17. Vorga (GER) – Voideath
  18. Thou Art Lord (GRE) – Power from Hell
  19. Death Dies (ITA) – Sorrow of the Witch
  20. W.E.B (GRE) – Night Funeral
  21. Ingested (UK) – Expected to Fail (Feat.Josh Middleton & Sylosis)
  22. Frantic Amber (SWE) – Scorched Earth
  23. Fleshgod Apocalypse (ITA) – Blinded By Fear
