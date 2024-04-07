Powersurge: 2024-04-07

- Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Death is Peace
- The Black Dahlia Murder (USA) – Verminous
- Carcass (UK) – Corporal Jigsore Quandary
- Blind Ivy (RUS) – Diamond Eyes
- Kitchen Witch (SAUS) – Many Moons
- Ozzy Osbourne (UK) – Flying HIgh Again (Live)
- Crowbar (USA) – I Have Failed
- Nail Bomb (USA) – For Fucks Sake
- Pantera (USA) – Use My Third Arm (Live from Donington 1994)
- Machine Head (USA) – Beautiful Mourning
- Fear Factory (USA) – Edgecrusher
- Crypta (BRA) – Shadow Within (Live Version)
- Rotting Christ (GRE) – Saoirse
- Complexant (NSW) – Basilisk
- Truth Corroded (SAUS) – The Ten
- Cradle of Filth (UK) – From the Cradle to Enslave
- Vorga (GER) – Voideath
- Thou Art Lord (GRE) – Power from Hell
- Death Dies (ITA) – Sorrow of the Witch
- W.E.B (GRE) – Night Funeral
- Ingested (UK) – Expected to Fail (Feat.Josh Middleton & Sylosis)
- Frantic Amber (SWE) – Scorched Earth
- Fleshgod Apocalypse (ITA) – Blinded By Fear
Reader's opinions