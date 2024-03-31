Powersurge: 2024-03-31

Written by on March 31, 2024

  1. metallica – battery
  2. megadeath – holy wars
  3. anthrax – among the living
  4. slayer – killing fields
  5. black sabbath – hole in the sky
  6. dimmu borgir – absolute sole right
  7. nile – permitting the noble dead
  8. vader – amongst the ruins
  9. evile – thrasher
  10. sepultura – refuse resist
  11. cathedral – enter the worms
  12. carcass – embodiment
  13. napalm death – mass appeal madness
  14. soilent green – all this good intention wasted in the wake of apathy
  15. misery index – complete control
  16. morbid angel – nevermore
  17. obituary – the wrong time
  18. coroner – masked jackyl
  19. death – empty words
  20. amon amarth – runes to my memory
  21. kylesa – perception
  22. asphyx – death the brutal way
  23. spirit adrift – escape
  24. motorhead – stay out of jail
  25. high on fire – di
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Set The Controls: 2024-03-31

Current track

Title

Artist