Powersurge: 2024-03-24

Written by on March 24, 2024

  1. Venom (UK) – Witching Hour
  2. Apocolyptic Annihilation (SAUS) – Spiritual Sepsis
  3. Stortregn (SWI) – Ghosts of Past
  4. Dark Funeral (SWD) – Shadows Over Transylvania
  5. In the Burial (SAUS) – Severed Earth from Sky
  6. Earth Rot (WAUS) – Frostitute
  7. Nervosa (BRZ) – Suffocare
  8. Portal (QLD) – Eye
  9. Anno Domini (NSW) – What Lies Inside
  10. Abominator (MEL) – Domain of Iblis
  11. Astriaal (QLD) – Reaper of Dark Ages
  12. Vile Apparition (MEL) – Dissect to Enucleate
  13. Crawl (SWE) – Reject the Cross
  14. Hobb’s Angel of Death (MEL) – Satan’s Crusade
  15. Scour (USA) – Barricade
  16. Eyehategod (USA) – Dogs Holy Life
  17. Trivium (USA) – He Who Spawned the Furies
  18. DragonForce (UK) – Wildest Dreams (DragonForce’s Version)
  19. Coal Chamber (USA) – Shock the Monkey
  20. Kill Devil Hill (USA) – Wake Up the Dead
  21. Down (USA) – In the Thrall of It All
  22. Black Rheno (NSW) – Hollow Connection
  23. King Parrot (MELB) – Blunder Asunder
  24. Pantera (USA) – Revolution is My Name
  25. Pantera (USA) – Good Friends and a Bottle of Pills
  26. Pantera (USA) – Domination/Hollow (Live from Donnington 1994)
