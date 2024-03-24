Powersurge: 2024-03-24

- Venom (UK) – Witching Hour
- Apocolyptic Annihilation (SAUS) – Spiritual Sepsis
- Stortregn (SWI) – Ghosts of Past
- Dark Funeral (SWD) – Shadows Over Transylvania
- In the Burial (SAUS) – Severed Earth from Sky
- Earth Rot (WAUS) – Frostitute
- Nervosa (BRZ) – Suffocare
- Portal (QLD) – Eye
- Anno Domini (NSW) – What Lies Inside
- Abominator (MEL) – Domain of Iblis
- Astriaal (QLD) – Reaper of Dark Ages
- Vile Apparition (MEL) – Dissect to Enucleate
- Crawl (SWE) – Reject the Cross
- Hobb’s Angel of Death (MEL) – Satan’s Crusade
- Scour (USA) – Barricade
- Eyehategod (USA) – Dogs Holy Life
- Trivium (USA) – He Who Spawned the Furies
- DragonForce (UK) – Wildest Dreams (DragonForce’s Version)
- Coal Chamber (USA) – Shock the Monkey
- Kill Devil Hill (USA) – Wake Up the Dead
- Down (USA) – In the Thrall of It All
- Black Rheno (NSW) – Hollow Connection
- King Parrot (MELB) – Blunder Asunder
- Pantera (USA) – Revolution is My Name
- Pantera (USA) – Good Friends and a Bottle of Pills
- Pantera (USA) – Domination/Hollow (Live from Donnington 1994)
