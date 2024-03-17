Powersurge: 2024-03-17

- ozzy osbourne – i don’t know
- spirit adrift – angel
- artillery – by inheritence
- nile – the blessed dead
- Amon Amarth – Find A Way Or Make One
- Soilent Green – In The Same Breath
- Obituary – No Hope
- Morbid Angel – Existo Vulgore
- Dimmu Borgir – The Chosen Legacy
- Kylesa – Scapegoat
- High On Fire – Burning Down
- S O D – Free Dirty Needles
- Clowns – I Shaved My Legs For You
- Emperor – Thorns On My Grave
- Dethklok – Go Into The Water
- Hidden Intent – Drop Bears Are Real
- Bloodbath – At The Behest Of Their Death
- My Dying Bride – Symphonaire
- Gojira – To Sirius
- Firespawn – Nightwalkers
- Hellripper – The Affairs Of The Poisons
- Vader – Incineration Of The Gods
- Zimmers Hole – Death To The Dodgers Of Soap
- Russian Circles – Conduit
