Powersurge: 2024-03-17

Written by on March 17, 2024

  1. ozzy osbourne – i don’t know
  2. spirit adrift – angel
  3. artillery – by inheritence
  4. nile – the blessed dead
  5. Amon Amarth – Find A Way Or Make One
  6. Soilent Green – In The Same Breath
  7. Obituary – No Hope
  8. Morbid Angel – Existo Vulgore
  9. Dimmu Borgir – The Chosen Legacy
  10. Kylesa – Scapegoat
  11. High On Fire – Burning Down
  12. S O D – Free Dirty Needles
  13. Clowns – I Shaved My Legs For You
  14. Emperor – Thorns On My Grave
  15. Dethklok – Go Into The Water
  16. Hidden Intent – Drop Bears Are Real
  17. Bloodbath – At The Behest Of Their Death
  18. My Dying Bride – Symphonaire
  19. Gojira – To Sirius
  20. Firespawn – Nightwalkers
  21. Hellripper – The Affairs Of The Poisons
  22. Vader – Incineration Of The Gods
  23. Zimmers Hole – Death To The Dodgers Of Soap
  24. Russian Circles – Conduit
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2024-03-17

Current track

Title

Artist