Powersurge: 2024-03-10

Written by on March 10, 2024

  1. Anthrax (USA) – Milk (Ode To Billy)
  2. Mr Bungle (USA) – Hell Awaits/Summer Breeze
  3. Heavan Below & The Iron Maidens (USA) – Powerslave-Single
  4. Lovebites (JPN) – Stand and Deliver (Shoot’em Down)
  5. Monoliyth (MEL) – Imminent Demise
  6. Tanin’iver (SAUS) – Thicker Than Water
  7. Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – Thought and Memory
  8. Fleshgod Apocalypse (ITA) – Pendulum
  9. Burning Witches (SWI) – Open Your Mind
  10. Arkona (RUS) – Khram
  11. In Malices Wake (MEL) – Bear the Cross
  12. Nicholas Cage Fighter (MEL) – Black Jackal
  13. Dead Cross (USA) – My Perfect Prisoner
  14. Judas Priest (UK) – The Serpent and the King
  15. Pantera (USA) – New Level (Live at Dynamo Open Air 1998)
  16. Pantera (USA) – Piss
  17. Pantera (USA) – Hole In The Skye
  18. Voraath (USA) – Judas Blood and Vultures
  19. Oubliette (USA) – The Curse
  20. Smirking Revenge (CAN) – Cattle
  21. Mordichrist (SWE) – The Fallen (Feat.Chaq Mol and Nenia)
  22. DEI TETRA (THA) – Here, I Conquer!
  23. Tomahawk (USA) – Rape This Day
  24. Faith No More (USA) – Motherfucker
