Powersurge: 2024-03-10

- Anthrax (USA) – Milk (Ode To Billy)
- Mr Bungle (USA) – Hell Awaits/Summer Breeze
- Heavan Below & The Iron Maidens (USA) – Powerslave-Single
- Lovebites (JPN) – Stand and Deliver (Shoot’em Down)
- Monoliyth (MEL) – Imminent Demise
- Tanin’iver (SAUS) – Thicker Than Water
- Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – Thought and Memory
- Fleshgod Apocalypse (ITA) – Pendulum
- Burning Witches (SWI) – Open Your Mind
- Arkona (RUS) – Khram
- In Malices Wake (MEL) – Bear the Cross
- Nicholas Cage Fighter (MEL) – Black Jackal
- Dead Cross (USA) – My Perfect Prisoner
- Judas Priest (UK) – The Serpent and the King
- Pantera (USA) – New Level (Live at Dynamo Open Air 1998)
- Pantera (USA) – Piss
- Pantera (USA) – Hole In The Skye
- Voraath (USA) – Judas Blood and Vultures
- Oubliette (USA) – The Curse
- Smirking Revenge (CAN) – Cattle
- Mordichrist (SWE) – The Fallen (Feat.Chaq Mol and Nenia)
- DEI TETRA (THA) – Here, I Conquer!
- Tomahawk (USA) – Rape This Day
- Faith No More (USA) – Motherfucker
