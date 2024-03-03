Powersurge: 2024-03-03

  1. Between the Buried and Me (USA) – Blackend
  2. An Abstract Illusion (SWD) – Tear Down This Holy Mountain
  3. Hellseek (COL) – Ghost of Violence
  4. Noothgrush (USA) – Procreation of the Wicked
  5. The Zenith Passage (USA) – Synaptic Depravation
  6. Omnivortex (FIN) – Transforming to Pale Mist
  7. Wake (CAN) – Mouth of Abolition
  8. Golgothan Remains (NSW) – On Lifeless Wings of Malice
  9. Satyricon (NOR) – Black Wings And Withering Gloom
  10. In the Burial (SAUS) – In Linear Lights
  11. Slayer (USA) – Postmortem (Live at Wembley Arena)
  12. Mr Bungle (USA) – Glutton for Punishment
  13. Forcefed 9 (SAUS) – Thick as Blood
  14. The Absolution Sequence (TAS) – Descent
  15. DEVOIDANCE (SAUS) – Code Red (feat.BIFURCATION) (Demo)
  16. Seek Misery (SAUS) – Nothing
  17. vile (SAUS) – Korova
  18. Resin Tomb (QLD) – Abrogate
  19. Algor Mortis (MEL) – Taste the Wound
  20. The Black Dahlia Murder (USA) – Statutory Ape
  21. Carcass (UK) – Keep on Rotting in the Free World
  22. Suicidal Angels (GRE) – Death Stalker (Feat. Sakis Tolis, Fotis Bernardo, Efthimis Karadimas)
  23. Lamb of God & Kreator (USA & GER) – State of nrest
