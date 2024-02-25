Powersurge: 2024-02-25

- Testament (USA) – Trail of Tears
- Ozzy Osbourne (UK) – See You In the Other Side
- Judas Priest (UK) – Victim of Changes (Live at the Agora Theatre)
- Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Breaking Point
- Sepultura (BRZ) – Straighthate (remastered)
- Superjoint Ritual (USA) – Waiting for the Turning Point
- Sons of Erebus (SAUS) – Into Nothing
- Bolt Thrower (UK) – World Eater
- Kreator (GER) – Become Immortal
- Suicidal Angels (GRE) – When the Lions Die
- Craddle of Filth (UK) – Hallowed be Thy Name
- Luna Obscura (GRE) – Waltz into Darkness
- Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Death is Peace
- Oath of Damnation (SAUS) – In Death’s Dominion
- W.E.B (GRE) – Embracing Darkness
- Nervosa (BRA) – Death!
- Lacuna Coil (ITA) – The End is All I Can See
- Earth Rot (MEL) – The Bones That Lay Beneath the Earth
- W.E.B (GRE) – Full of Sadness (acoustic)
- Arch Enemy (SWE) – Mourning Star
- Death (USA) – Voice of the Soul
- Testament (USA) – Nusical Death (A Dirge) (Instrumental)
- Ace Frehley (USA) – Stratosphere
