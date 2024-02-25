Powersurge: 2024-02-25

  1. Testament (USA) – Trail of Tears
  2. Ozzy Osbourne (UK) – See You In the Other Side
  3. Judas Priest (UK) – Victim of Changes (Live at the Agora Theatre)
  4. Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Breaking Point
  5. Sepultura (BRZ) – Straighthate (remastered)
  6. Superjoint Ritual (USA) – Waiting for the Turning Point
  7. Sons of Erebus (SAUS) – Into Nothing
  8. Bolt Thrower (UK) – World Eater
  9. Kreator (GER) – Become Immortal
  10. Suicidal Angels (GRE) – When the Lions Die
  11. Craddle of Filth (UK) – Hallowed be Thy Name
  12. Luna Obscura (GRE) – Waltz into Darkness
  13. Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Death is Peace
  14. Oath of Damnation (SAUS) – In Death’s Dominion
  15. W.E.B (GRE) – Embracing Darkness
  16. Nervosa (BRA) – Death!
  17. Lacuna Coil (ITA) – The End is All I Can See
  18. Earth Rot (MEL) – The Bones That Lay Beneath the Earth
  19. W.E.B (GRE) – Full of Sadness (acoustic)
  20. Arch Enemy (SWE) – Mourning Star
  21. Death (USA) – Voice of the Soul
  22. Testament (USA) – Nusical Death (A Dirge) (Instrumental)
  23. Ace Frehley (USA) – Stratosphere
