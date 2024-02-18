Powersurge: 2024-02-18

Written by on February 18, 2024

  1. Dream Widow – march of the insane
  2. mr bungle – sudden death
  3. melvins – data control
  4. elephant tree – paranoid
  5. metallica – phantom lord
  6. black sabbath – children of the grave
  7. motorhead – whiplash
  8. ministry – just one fix
  9. Mastodon – Hunters Of The Sky
  10. Iron Maiden – Wasted Years
  11. Iced Earth – Burnin For You
  12. Municipal Waste – Shrednecks
  13. Slipknot – Duality
  14. Spirit Adrift – Sorcerer’s Fate
  15. Red Fang – Bird On Fire
  16. Pantera – Death Rattle
  17. Alestorm – Captain Morgan’s Revenge
  18. Ghost – The Monstrance Clock
  19. High On Fire – Burning Down
  20. immortal – wargod
  21. samael – helter skelter
  22. vader – shadow fear
  23. meshuggah – humiliative
  24. carcass – buried dreams
