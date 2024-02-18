Powersurge: 2024-02-18

- Dream Widow – march of the insane
- mr bungle – sudden death
- melvins – data control
- elephant tree – paranoid
- metallica – phantom lord
- black sabbath – children of the grave
- motorhead – whiplash
- ministry – just one fix
- Mastodon – Hunters Of The Sky
- Iron Maiden – Wasted Years
- Iced Earth – Burnin For You
- Municipal Waste – Shrednecks
- Slipknot – Duality
- Spirit Adrift – Sorcerer’s Fate
- Red Fang – Bird On Fire
- Pantera – Death Rattle
- Alestorm – Captain Morgan’s Revenge
- Ghost – The Monstrance Clock
- High On Fire – Burning Down
- immortal – wargod
- samael – helter skelter
- vader – shadow fear
- meshuggah – humiliative
- carcass – buried dreams
