Powersurge: 2024-02-04

Written by on February 4, 2024

  1. rob zombie – the scorpion sleeps
  2. john 5 – season of the witch
  3. Rotting Christ – Vicious Joy & Black Delight
  4. Asylnte – Xanthic Marque
  5. murderdolls – love at first fright
  6. Cry Murder – We of the culture distructive
  7. in this moment – whore
  8. sadistik exekution – magus
  9. pack o cards – rip it off
  10. Born Of Osiris – Live Like I’m Real
  11. judas priest – screaming for vengence
  12. broken loose (adl) – awake in hell
  13. All This Filth (per) – Dark Hearts, Dead Minds
  14. Domination Campaign (hob) – 141 Days of Terror
  15. rooted in despair (newcas) – i never wanted to leave
  16. caligula’s horse (bri) – mute
  17. Fornicatador (dar/mel) – Goated
  18. Cave Sermon (mel) – Divine Laughter
  19. Briareus (can) – Dragon Heart
