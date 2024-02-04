Powersurge: 2024-02-04

- rob zombie – the scorpion sleeps
- john 5 – season of the witch
- Rotting Christ – Vicious Joy & Black Delight
- Asylnte – Xanthic Marque
- murderdolls – love at first fright
- Cry Murder – We of the culture distructive
- in this moment – whore
- sadistik exekution – magus
- pack o cards – rip it off
- Born Of Osiris – Live Like I’m Real
- judas priest – screaming for vengence
- broken loose (adl) – awake in hell
- All This Filth (per) – Dark Hearts, Dead Minds
- Domination Campaign (hob) – 141 Days of Terror
- rooted in despair (newcas) – i never wanted to leave
- caligula’s horse (bri) – mute
- Fornicatador (dar/mel) – Goated
- Cave Sermon (mel) – Divine Laughter
- Briareus (can) – Dragon Heart
Reader's opinions