Powersurge: 2024-01-28

  1. Cage the Hate – Morphine Muppet
  2. Down (USA) – Hail the Leaf
  3. Nightstalker (Greece) – Just a Burn
  4. Bong Coffin – Ganjalf
  5. Dirty Pagans – The Man Who Killed the Gods
  6. Firestorm – Control, Demise
  7. Melvins (USA) – Honey Bucket
  8. Voices Of Grief (Russia) – Epitaph to Tragedy
  9. Earth Rot – Panoptic Terror
  10. Tanin’Iver – Better the Devil
  11. Plague Keeper – Salem Dreaming
  12. Ithaca (U.K) – Fluorescent
  13. Blood Red Throne (Norway) – Epitaph
  14. A Murder of Crows – Overthrone
  15. The Magus (Greece) – Ama Lilth
  16. Olds Man Child (Norway) – Black Seeds on Virgin Soil
  17. Hellseek (Columbia) – Ghost of Violence
  18. Bolt Thrower (U.K) – At First Light
  19. Organectomy (New Zealand) – Tracheal Hanging
  20. Resin Tomb – Flesh Brick
  21. Angelus Apatrida (Spain) – Snob (Feat.Jamey Jasta)
  22. URNE (U.K) – Becoming the Ocean
  23. Necropanther (USA) – One and Only
  24. Static – X – ZOmbie
  25. Faith No More – Surprise! Your Dead! Live 5\12\92
