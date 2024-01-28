Powersurge: 2024-01-28

- Cage the Hate – Morphine Muppet
- Down (USA) – Hail the Leaf
- Nightstalker (Greece) – Just a Burn
- Bong Coffin – Ganjalf
- Dirty Pagans – The Man Who Killed the Gods
- Firestorm – Control, Demise
- Melvins (USA) – Honey Bucket
- Voices Of Grief (Russia) – Epitaph to Tragedy
- Earth Rot – Panoptic Terror
- Tanin’Iver – Better the Devil
- Plague Keeper – Salem Dreaming
- Ithaca (U.K) – Fluorescent
- Blood Red Throne (Norway) – Epitaph
- A Murder of Crows – Overthrone
- The Magus (Greece) – Ama Lilth
- Olds Man Child (Norway) – Black Seeds on Virgin Soil
- Hellseek (Columbia) – Ghost of Violence
- Bolt Thrower (U.K) – At First Light
- Organectomy (New Zealand) – Tracheal Hanging
- Resin Tomb – Flesh Brick
- Angelus Apatrida (Spain) – Snob (Feat.Jamey Jasta)
- URNE (U.K) – Becoming the Ocean
- Necropanther (USA) – One and Only
- Static – X – ZOmbie
- Faith No More – Surprise! Your Dead! Live 5\12\92
