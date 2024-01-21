Powersurge: 2024-01-21

January 21, 2024

  1. nine inch nails – starfuckers inc
  2. Wednesday 13 – Bad Things
  3. Slimelord – The Beckoning Bell
  4. Oni – Seppuku Blade
  5. Headbore – lets fight
  6. Imminent Psychosis – Imminent Attack
  7. The Senseless – Amazing Pain
  8. Ὁπλίτης – Ἡ τ​ῶ​ν λ​υ​σ​σ​η​μ​ά​τ​ω​ν ἄ​γ​γ​ε​λ​ο​ς
  9. Sharp Shooter – Pissing On the Ashes
  10. faceless burial – From the Bastion to the Pit
  11. Mournful Congregation – The Paling Crest
  12. Twitching Tongues – Feed Your Disease (Live in Tokyo)
  13. Escalate – No Absolution
  14. Move – Black Radical Love
  15. Silovanje – Gorka mana Blackheart Kill the Machine
  16. Clouds Taste Satanic – Collision
