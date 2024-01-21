Powersurge: 2024-01-21

- nine inch nails – starfuckers inc
- Wednesday 13 – Bad Things
- Slimelord – The Beckoning Bell
- Oni – Seppuku Blade
- Headbore – lets fight
- Imminent Psychosis – Imminent Attack
- The Senseless – Amazing Pain
- Ὁπλίτης – Ἡ τῶν λυσσημάτων ἄγγελος
- Sharp Shooter – Pissing On the Ashes
- faceless burial – From the Bastion to the Pit
- Mournful Congregation – The Paling Crest
- Twitching Tongues – Feed Your Disease (Live in Tokyo)
- Escalate – No Absolution
- Move – Black Radical Love
- Silovanje – Gorka mana Blackheart Kill the Machine
- Clouds Taste Satanic – Collision
