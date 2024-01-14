Powersurge: 2024-01-14

Written by on January 14, 2024

  1. Freedom of Fear – Awakening
  2. Freedom of Fear – Immortal
  3. Hidden Intent – Place of Horror
  4. Ekosa – Murder of the Hero
  5. Lumen Ad Mortem – Within the Smoke
  6. Christ Dismembered – Revel in Your Disgust
  7. I Choose Violence – What is Dead May Never Die
  8. Storm the Crown – Purest
  9. Kitchen Witch – Delusion
  10. Witch Spit – Knuckle Sandwich
  11. Rockys Pride and Joy – Times Up
  12. Ecdysis – The Offering
  13. Putrescent Seepage – The Eroded
  14. Chapel Hill – S.F.T.G
  15. Tzun Tzu – The Decay of Golden Gods
  16. Holur – Centipede Orgy Christ
  17. Exhuminaetor – Human Waste
  18. Custodian – Failed Stasis
  19. Broken Loose – Manipulation
  20. Apocalyptic Annihilation – Blood Sacrifice
  21. Hidden Intent – Altar of Sacrifice
  22. Freedom of Fear – Gate Keeper
  23. Black Lava – Nightshade
  24. Obituary – Slowly We Rot
  25. Obituary – Chopped in Half
