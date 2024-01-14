Powersurge: 2024-01-14

- Freedom of Fear – Awakening
- Freedom of Fear – Immortal
- Hidden Intent – Place of Horror
- Ekosa – Murder of the Hero
- Lumen Ad Mortem – Within the Smoke
- Christ Dismembered – Revel in Your Disgust
- I Choose Violence – What is Dead May Never Die
- Storm the Crown – Purest
- Kitchen Witch – Delusion
- Witch Spit – Knuckle Sandwich
- Rockys Pride and Joy – Times Up
- Ecdysis – The Offering
- Putrescent Seepage – The Eroded
- Chapel Hill – S.F.T.G
- Tzun Tzu – The Decay of Golden Gods
- Holur – Centipede Orgy Christ
- Exhuminaetor – Human Waste
- Custodian – Failed Stasis
- Broken Loose – Manipulation
- Apocalyptic Annihilation – Blood Sacrifice
- Hidden Intent – Altar of Sacrifice
- Freedom of Fear – Gate Keeper
- Black Lava – Nightshade
- Obituary – Slowly We Rot
- Obituary – Chopped in Half
