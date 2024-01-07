Powersurge: 2024-01-07
Written by Playlist Robot on January 7, 2024
- Alkira – The Last Life
- Kaiser and the Machines of Creation – Divine 192K
- abstract the light – stone on a rock
- lust hag – the hunt
- Black Birch – Lights
- Chained Arcana – Equinox
- Observers – Moon Doom
- Dödsrit – Nocturnal Fire
- No Cure – Self Preservation
- Orange Goblin – Beginners Guide to Suicide
- Asinhell – Wolfpack Laws
- cancer christ – Jesus Got a Big ‘Ol Cock
- health – demigods
- Full of Hell, Nothing – Rose Tinted World
- mars – the mountain