Powersurge: 2024-01-07

Written by on January 7, 2024

  1. Alkira – The Last Life
  2. Kaiser and the Machines of Creation – Divine 192K
  3. abstract the light – stone on a rock
  4. lust hag – the hunt
  5. Black Birch – Lights
  6. Chained Arcana – Equinox
  7. Observers – Moon Doom
  8. Dödsrit – Nocturnal Fire
  9. No Cure – Self Preservation
  10. Orange Goblin – Beginners Guide to Suicide
  11. Asinhell – Wolfpack Laws
  12. cancer christ – Jesus Got a Big ‘Ol Cock
  13. health – demigods
  14. Full of Hell, Nothing – Rose Tinted World
  15. mars – the mountain
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Set The Controls: 2024-01-07

Current track

Title

Artist