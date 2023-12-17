Powersurge: 2023-12-17

- Chuck Billy, Scott Ian, Jon Donais, Chris Wyse, John Tempesta – Silent Night
- Nightstalker – Forever Stoned
- Kitchen Witch – Third Eye
- Rockys Pride and Joy – Revenge
- Ekosa – Apoptosis
- Holur – Atop the Throne of Wickedness
- Storm the Crown – Neon
- I Choose Violence – There will be Blood
- Deviodance – Filth Featuring Violatile Ways
- Putrescent Seepage – Flow of the Decompisition
- Apocolyptic Annihaliation – Necrothrash
- Freedom of Fear – Kingdom of Ashes
- Dimmu Borgir – Burn in Hell (remixed and remastered)
- W.E.B – Into Hellfire we Burn
- Fleshgod Apocolypse – Syphilis
- Doldrey – Endless Torment
- Orbit Culture – Black Mountain
- Masakre – Merciless Death
- King Parrot – Bite your Head Off
- Be’Lakor – Foothold
- Rise of Avernus – Mimicry
- High Tensions – Ghost to Ghost
- Mr Bungle – Raping your Mind
- Brujeria – Cocaina
- Ronnie James Dio, Tony Iommi, Rudy Sarzo, Simon Wright – God Rest Your Merry Gentelmen
