Powersurge: 2023-12-17

  1. Chuck Billy, Scott Ian, Jon Donais, Chris Wyse, John Tempesta – Silent Night
  2. Nightstalker – Forever Stoned
  3. Kitchen Witch – Third Eye
  4. Rockys Pride and Joy – Revenge
  5. Ekosa – Apoptosis
  6. Holur – Atop the Throne of Wickedness
  7. Storm the Crown – Neon
  8. I Choose Violence – There will be Blood
  9. Deviodance – Filth Featuring Violatile Ways
  10. Putrescent Seepage – Flow of the Decompisition
  11. Apocolyptic Annihaliation – Necrothrash
  12. Freedom of Fear – Kingdom of Ashes
  13. Dimmu Borgir – Burn in Hell (remixed and remastered)
  14. W.E.B – Into Hellfire we Burn
  15. Fleshgod Apocolypse – Syphilis
  16. Doldrey – Endless Torment
  17. Orbit Culture – Black Mountain
  18. Masakre – Merciless Death
  19. King Parrot – Bite your Head Off
  20. Be’Lakor – Foothold
  21. Rise of Avernus – Mimicry
  22. High Tensions – Ghost to Ghost
  23. Mr Bungle – Raping your Mind
  24. Brujeria – Cocaina
  25. Ronnie James Dio, Tony Iommi, Rudy Sarzo, Simon Wright – God Rest Your Merry Gentelmen
