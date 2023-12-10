Powersurge: 2023-12-10

  1. Sepultura – Loss (intro)
  2. Sepultura – Dark wood of error
  3. Sepultura – Arise (live)
  4. Sepultura – The Waste (Feat Mike Patton)
  5. Soulfly – Eye for an Eye
  6. Cavalera Conspiracy – Inflikted
  7. Rivers of Nihil – Hell Birds
  8. Ne Obliviscaris – Suspyre
  9. Oath of Damnation – To crack the Earth and Bring down the Sky (Demo)
  10. Blackhelm – Banished and Powerless
  11. Nadal Maw – Altar of ire
  12. Immolation – The Distorting Light
  13. Obituary – Slowly We Rot
  14. Crypta – Poisonous Apathy
  15. Acid Witch – Satanic Faith
  16. Acid Witch – Witchfynder Finder
  17. Diminish the Gods – Tyrant Unparalleled
  18. Moonlight Sorcery – Yonsilma
  19. Slaughter to Prevail – Viking
  20. Vesania – God the Lux
  21. In the Burial – Leviathan
  22. Christ Dismembered – Angelic Extermination
  23. Necromantia – Lords of the Abyss
  24. Astarte – Sorrows Of The Moon
  25. Dimmu Borgir – Perfect Strangers
  26. Death – God of Thunder
  27. Lemmy Kilmister, Billy F.Gibbons and Dave Grohl – Run Rudolph Run
