Powersurge: 2023-12-10

- Sepultura – Loss (intro)
- Sepultura – Dark wood of error
- Sepultura – Arise (live)
- Sepultura – The Waste (Feat Mike Patton)
- Soulfly – Eye for an Eye
- Cavalera Conspiracy – Inflikted
- Rivers of Nihil – Hell Birds
- Ne Obliviscaris – Suspyre
- Oath of Damnation – To crack the Earth and Bring down the Sky (Demo)
- Blackhelm – Banished and Powerless
- Nadal Maw – Altar of ire
- Immolation – The Distorting Light
- Obituary – Slowly We Rot
- Crypta – Poisonous Apathy
- Acid Witch – Satanic Faith
- Acid Witch – Witchfynder Finder
- Diminish the Gods – Tyrant Unparalleled
- Moonlight Sorcery – Yonsilma
- Slaughter to Prevail – Viking
- Vesania – God the Lux
- In the Burial – Leviathan
- Christ Dismembered – Angelic Extermination
- Necromantia – Lords of the Abyss
- Astarte – Sorrows Of The Moon
- Dimmu Borgir – Perfect Strangers
- Death – God of Thunder
- Lemmy Kilmister, Billy F.Gibbons and Dave Grohl – Run Rudolph Run
Reader's opinions