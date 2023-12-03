Powersurge: 2023-12-03

- Dirty Pagans – BTK
- Crowbar – No Quater
- Down – Lysergik Funeral Processions
- Night Stalker – Sweet Knife
- Black Sabbath – Sweet Leaf
- Primus Featuring Ozzy Osbourne – N.I.B
- Pantera – Goddamn Electric
- Dark Funeral – Dead Skin Mask (Slayer Cover)
- Mortal Tourment – Orgasmatron (Motorhead Cover)
- Cannabis Corpse – Sentenced to Burn One
- Suffocation – Infecting the Crypts
- Creeping Death – Intestinal Wrap Featuring Corpse Grinder
- Slayer – Altar of Sacrifice (Live)
- Depravity – Insanity Reality
- Hidden Intent – Breaking Point
- Sepultura – Hatred Aside featuring Lira and Maya Puertas
- Munt – Apostate Sermon
- Golgothan Remains – A Shrouded Longing for Promethean Fire
- Behemouth – Once Upon a pale horse
- Massen – Energy System
- Blood Red Throne – Itika
- Varathron – Constellation of the Archons
- Freedom of Fear – Purgatorium
- Freedom of Fear – Concerto Live at Adelaide Guitar Festival
