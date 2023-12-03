Powersurge: 2023-12-03

Written by on December 3, 2023

  1. Dirty Pagans – BTK
  2. Crowbar – No Quater
  3. Down – Lysergik Funeral Processions
  4. Night Stalker – Sweet Knife
  5. Black Sabbath – Sweet Leaf
  6. Primus Featuring Ozzy Osbourne – N.I.B
  7. Pantera – Goddamn Electric
  8. Dark Funeral – Dead Skin Mask (Slayer Cover)
  9. Mortal Tourment – Orgasmatron (Motorhead Cover)
  10. Cannabis Corpse – Sentenced to Burn One
  11. Suffocation – Infecting the Crypts
  12. Creeping Death – Intestinal Wrap Featuring Corpse Grinder
  13. Slayer – Altar of Sacrifice (Live)
  14. Depravity – Insanity Reality
  15. Hidden Intent – Breaking Point
  16. Sepultura – Hatred Aside featuring Lira and Maya Puertas
  17. Munt – Apostate Sermon
  18. Golgothan Remains – A Shrouded Longing for Promethean Fire
  19. Behemouth – Once Upon a pale horse
  20. Massen – Energy System
  21. Blood Red Throne – Itika
  22. Varathron – Constellation of the Archons
  23. Freedom of Fear – Purgatorium
  24. Freedom of Fear – Concerto Live at Adelaide Guitar Festival
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2023-12-03

Current track

Title

Artist