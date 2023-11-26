Powersurge: 2023-11-26

Written by on November 26, 2023

  1. Blackbraid – Moss Covered Bones on the Altar of the Moon
  2. The Mark of Cain – Point Man
  3. Freedom of Fear – Zenith
  4. Suicidal Tendencies – I Saw Your Mommy
  5. hidden intent – eternal rest
  6. Alien Weaponry – Down The Rabbit Hole
  7. Stabbitha And The Knifey Wifeys – Out For Blood
  8. Descend to Acheron – From The Mouths Of Wolves
  9. astrodeath – Ceremonial Blood
  10. Dr. Colossus – This Christmas (Buy Me Bonestorm or Go To Hell​!​)
  11. Orange Goblin – the fog
  12. mr. bungle – Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Anarchy up Your Anus
  13. Melvins – We Are Doomed
  14. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Dragon
  15. Acid Drinkers – Maximum Overload
  16. The Abducted – The Netherworld
  17. Boris – Kuruimizu
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2023-11-26

Current track

Title

Artist