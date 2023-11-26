Powersurge: 2023-11-26

- Blackbraid – Moss Covered Bones on the Altar of the Moon
- The Mark of Cain – Point Man
- Freedom of Fear – Zenith
- Suicidal Tendencies – I Saw Your Mommy
- hidden intent – eternal rest
- Alien Weaponry – Down The Rabbit Hole
- Stabbitha And The Knifey Wifeys – Out For Blood
- Descend to Acheron – From The Mouths Of Wolves
- astrodeath – Ceremonial Blood
- Dr. Colossus – This Christmas (Buy Me Bonestorm or Go To Hell!)
- Orange Goblin – the fog
- mr. bungle – Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Anarchy up Your Anus
- Melvins – We Are Doomed
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Dragon
- Acid Drinkers – Maximum Overload
- The Abducted – The Netherworld
- Boris – Kuruimizu
