Powersurge: 2023-11-19

- Ozzy Osbourne / Type O Negative – Pictures Of Matchstick Men
- StarGazer – Bound By Spells
- King (melb) – In the Light of the New Sun
- The Ritual Aura (perth) – In the Warmth of Its Glow, We Thrived
- Warband (Bris) – Harder The Fall
- Acrolysis (syd) – At the End of the Day
- The Absolution Sequence (Hobart) – 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐲
- F.E.M.A (Darwin) – Lucifers Justice
- Arched Fire – Pestilence
- Deep River Acolytes – Leper’s Hand That Feeds
- Barrell – Will It Take the Void
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Pure Evil
- Kalandra – Bardaginn
- Aether Realm – Should I? ft Bjorn “Speed” Strid
- Myrkur – Like Humans
- Shepherd’s Reign – Never Forgotten
- PTL – The Absolute End Of The World
- 100 Years Of Solitude (sydney) – A Blackened Earth
Reader's opinions