Powersurge: 2023-11-19

November 19, 2023

  1. Ozzy Osbourne / Type O Negative – Pictures Of Matchstick Men
  2. StarGazer – Bound By Spells
  3. King (melb) – In the Light of the New Sun
  4. The Ritual Aura (perth) – In the Warmth of Its Glow, We Thrived
  5. Warband (Bris) – Harder The Fall
  6. Acrolysis (syd) – At the End of the Day
  7. The Absolution Sequence (Hobart) – 𝐏​𝐞​𝐫​𝐬​𝐢​𝐬​𝐭​𝐞​𝐧​𝐜​𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌​𝐞​𝐦​𝐨​𝐫​𝐲
  8. F​.​E​.​M​.​A (Darwin) – Lucifers Justice
  9. Arched Fire – Pestilence
  10. Deep River Acolytes – Leper’s Hand That Feeds
  11. Barrell – Will It Take the Void
  12. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Pure Evil
  13. Kalandra – Bardaginn
  14. Aether Realm – Should I? ft Bjorn “Speed” Strid
  15. Myrkur – Like Humans
  16. Shepherd’s Reign – Never Forgotten
  17. PTL – The Absolute End Of The World
  18. 100 Years Of Solitude (sydney) – A Blackened Earth
