Powersurge: 2023-10-29

- Judas Priest – Exciter
- cock – cunt
- machine head – i am hell
- fear factory – Powershifter
- Dozer – Missing 13
- North of America (can) – Speech Is An Experiment
- Phantom Winter (ger) – Flamethrowers
- Dismal Aura (ita) – One Path, Many Voices
- Dreamwell – It Will Hurt, and You Won’t Get to Be Surprised
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Revenge
- Sadhana – Your Reason
- scorched earth policy – Borehole
- Guantanamo Bay City Rollers – Welcome To The Fungal
- Sylosis – Thorns
- tsosis – Divination
- Everything In Colour – The Believer
- In The Burial – When Dreadful Storms Bring Upon Metamorphosis
- The Lazarus Theory – Hide Away
- Mammoth Caravan – I, Megafauna
Reader's opinions