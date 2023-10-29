Powersurge: 2023-10-29

Written by on October 29, 2023

  1. Judas Priest – Exciter
  2. cock – cunt
  3. machine head – i am hell
  4. fear factory – Powershifter
  5. Dozer – Missing 13
  6. North of America (can) – Speech Is An Experiment
  7. Phantom Winter (ger) – Flamethrowers
  8. Dismal Aura (ita) – One Path, Many Voices
  9. Dreamwell – It Will Hurt, and You Won​’​t Get to Be Surprised
  10. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Revenge
  11. Sadhana – Your Reason
  12. scorched earth policy – Borehole
  13. Guantanamo Bay City Rollers – Welcome To The Fungal
  14. Sylosis – Thorns
  15. tsosis – Divination
  16. Everything In Colour – The Believer
  17. In The Burial – When Dreadful Storms Bring Upon Metamorphosis
  18. The Lazarus Theory – Hide Away
  19. Mammoth Caravan – I, Megafauna
