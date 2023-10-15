Powersurge: 2023-10-15

- Frenzal Rhomb – pigworm
- the Hu – Shihi Hutu
- the Who – boris the spider
- Rammstein (ger) – Asche zu Asche
- boris (jap) – Ganbou-Ki
- Acid Drinkers (pol) – 24 Radial Questions
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (UK) – Mr Medicine
- Rolo Tomassi (UK) – Almost Always
- Sacrimonious – Blizzard Pain
- RedHook (NSW) – Low Budget Horror
- voivod (can) – Korgull The Exterminator
- prong (usa) – disbelief
- plasmatics (usa) – mistress of taboo
- Pentagram (usa) – Evil Seed
- Sudefed – Swing The Sting
- saturnus – christ goodbye (live)
- Motanka (ukr) – Oy ty moya Zemle
- green lung (london) – Maxine (Witch Queen)
- Moonlight Sorcery (fin) – Suden tie (Wolven Hour part II)
- Zmyrna (Prague, Czechia) – Canticum decimum
