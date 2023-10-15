Powersurge: 2023-10-15

Written by on October 15, 2023

  1. Frenzal Rhomb – pigworm
  2. the Hu – Shihi Hutu
  3. the Who – boris the spider
  4. Rammstein (ger) – Asche zu Asche
  5. boris (jap) – Ganbou-Ki
  6. Acid Drinkers (pol) – 24 Radial Questions
  7. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (UK) – Mr Medicine
  8. Rolo Tomassi (UK) – Almost Always
  9. Sacrimonious – Blizzard Pain
  10. RedHook (NSW) – Low Budget Horror
  11. voivod (can) – Korgull The Exterminator
  12. prong (usa) – disbelief
  13. plasmatics (usa) – mistress of taboo
  14. Pentagram (usa) – Evil Seed
  15. Sudefed – Swing The Sting
  16. saturnus – christ goodbye (live)
  17. Motanka (ukr) – Oy ty moya Zemle
  18. green lung (london) – Maxine (Witch Queen)
  19. Moonlight Sorcery (fin) – Suden tie (Wolven Hour part II)
  20. Zmyrna (Prague, Czechia) – Canticum decimum
