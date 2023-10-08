Powersurge: 2023-10-08

  1. NO NO NO NO NO – www.ft-henryrollins.com
  2. Vault Hill – The Woods Are Burning
  3. The Berzerker – Eye For An Eye
  4. Chalice – The Jester’s Banquet
  5. Dungeon – The Birth: The Trauma Begins / Traumatised
  6. Black Speech – Orcor
  7. The Storm Picturesque – Observing Polarities
  8. Born Of A Jackal – worse things have happened to better people
  9. Devolved – Synergy
  10. Capital Damage – shift in time
  11. Valhalore – Darker Still
  12. Mournful Congregation – Silence Of The Passed
  13. Wildheart – Sacred Ground
  14. Myrkur (den) – Valkyriernes Sang
  15. Cardinals Folly (Fin) – Last Bastions of Doom
  16. October Tide (Swed) – Breathe the Water
  17. As The Sun Falls (switzerland) – The Wanderer
  18. The Answer Lies In The Black Void (Hungary/Neth) – In Obsidian Clouds
  19. Nilfgaard (pol) – The Witcher’s Waltz
  20. Deadwait – Smiley Face
  21. At The Plates – Roastwell 47
