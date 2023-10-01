Powersurge: 2023-10-01

- Led Zeppelin – Immigrant Song
- Marilyn Manson – cupid carries a gun
- Maggot Heart – looking back at you
- Moonlight Sorcery – The Moonlit Dance of the Twisted Jester’s Blood-soaked Rituals
- Hexvessel – The Tundra Is Awake
- Dismal Aura (italy) – Blood Quantum
- Jute Gyte – Hesperus Is Phosphorus
- Tomb Mold – The Enduring Spirit Of Calamity Tomb Mold
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – So Said The Roach
- Truth Corroded – Bloodlands
- truth corroded – the storm
- sons of erebus – worldfall
- Evil Witchery – The Shadow of Lilith
- No Heroes Here – Pull Me Under
- Sicarus – Retail Therapy
- Deadspace – A Feast for the Rats
- Heavenly Bodies – universal resurrection
