Powersurge: 2023-10-01

Written by on October 1, 2023

  1. Led Zeppelin – Immigrant Song
  2. Marilyn Manson – cupid carries a gun
  3. Maggot Heart – looking back at you
  4. Moonlight Sorcery – The Moonlit Dance of the Twisted Jester’s Blood​-​soaked Rituals
  5. Hexvessel – The Tundra Is Awake
  6. Dismal Aura (italy) – Blood Quantum
  7. Jute Gyte – Hesperus Is Phosphorus
  8. Tomb Mold – The Enduring Spirit Of Calamity Tomb Mold
  9. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – So Said The Roach
  10. Truth Corroded – Bloodlands
  11. truth corroded – the storm
  12. sons of erebus – worldfall
  13. Evil Witchery – The Shadow of Lilith
  14. No Heroes Here – Pull Me Under
  15. Sicarus – Retail Therapy
  16. Deadspace – A Feast for the Rats
  17. Heavenly Bodies – universal resurrection
