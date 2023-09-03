Powersurge: 2023-09-03

  1. murderdolls – the world according to revenge / chapel of blood
  2. White Zombie – Cosmic Monsters Inc.
  3. slayerorgana – creep pig death
  4. antarctic beast – the malevolant squire
  5. GISM – Good As It Is
  6. The Abducted – Dissolution Of The Human Race
  7. Anti-God Hand – The Horde at the End of Language
  8. Månen Skygge – The Salvation Of Death
  9. Slow Wake – Black Stars
  10. Black Knife – Baby Eater Witch
  11. Białywilk (ger) – Nine of Swords
  12. Chain Whip (uk) – Call of the Knife
  13. TÆL (nor) – På spidd
  14. Kontusion (california usa) – Blood Church
  15. Cognizant (new york) – Dissension
  16. Ett Dödens Maskineri (swe) – Med mandomen lindad runt halsen
  17. Nosferatu (london) – Crucifix Children
  18. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy (Radio Edit)
  19. Brutaliate – Victimizer
  20. What happens after dark – burned out
  21. For Millennia – Together
  22. ultha (ger) – The Night Took Her Right Before My Eyes (Live at Roadburn 2017)
