Powersurge: 2023-08-27

  1. Psithur – Helion
  2. Truth Corroded – The Storm
  3. Concede – Human Epidemic
  4. tool – 10,000 days
  5. Crypta – Trial of Traitors
  6. Begravement – Return to Planet Earth
  7. Radiation Blackbody – Insect Fear
  8. Mycorrhizae – Strength in Space
  9. Spider God – Eleanor Rigby / She Loves You
  10. john carpenter – the thing
  11. Coffin Mulch – Spectral Intercession
  12. stomach – ocular migraine
  13. Hate Force Five – No Knickers No More
  14. Nunspank – Piggyback From Satan
  15. The Gray Goo – Bicycle Day
  16. Stygian Bough (Bell Witch & Aerial Ruin) – The Bastard Wind
