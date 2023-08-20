Powersurge: 2023-08-20

August 20, 2023

  1. Spirit Adrift – Siren Of The South
  2. Volbeat – Radio Girl
  3. Black Rainbows – Radio 666
  4. Thieving Coyote – Lizards On The Radio
  5. Deadly Circus Fire – Slaves To The Radio
  6. Devil’s Gun – Radio Attack
  7. Sicarus – Puppydogs And Sunshowers
  8. StarGazer – Bound By Spells
  9. Storm the Crown – Valleys
  10. Ekosa – Eye For I
  11. Sundowner – Crossed Out Of Society
  12. Lucifer’s Fall – Judgement Day
  13. Fathomage – Vales Of Darkness
  14. syntropy – Conditioned to Misery
  15. Hexvessel – A Cabin In Montana
  16. Immorium – Chains
  17. Green Lung – Mountain Throne
