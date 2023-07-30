Powersurge: 2023-07-30

Written by on July 30, 2023

  1. Acrolysis – Where Has Your God Gone Now
  2. The Arcane Order – The First Deceiver
  3. scarcophagus – Weapon of Choice
  4. scarcophagus – Clutch Abuse
  5. scarcophagus – selective amnesia
  6. Abolished – Visions
  7. pigsteerer – third day
  8. newage burnouts – culture wash
  9. Hate Force Five – End Is Coming Soon
  10. municipal waste – wave of death
  11. dead kelly – Sons of the Southern Cross
  12. Exhuminator – Purge
  13. Captain Cleanoff – Stuck In A Rut
  14. killage – egogrinder
  15. Thin Lizzy – massacre
  16. Carcass – Ruptured In Purulence
  17. Sickness – Produce Consume Pollute
  18. diamond head ` – am i evil
  19. Satan – Into the Mouth of Eternity
  20. Mindsnare – Not A Lot Gets Forgiven
  21. Electric Shitstorm – Glaze your donut
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2023-07-30

Current track

Title

Artist