Powersurge: 2023-07-23

  1. Dead Neanderthals – Cosmic Slime
  2. Voyager – Twisted
  3. Werewolves – Destroyer of Worlds
  4. Hemina – Revelations
  5. Dripped – Relics
  6. Remission – Fastest Burns The Brightest Flame
  7. Carthus – Swamp Monster
  9. PistonFist – Dig In
  10. Koldyssey – Morbosus
  11. Scarcophagus – Clutch Abuse
  12. Rannoch – Threnody to a Dying Star
  13. fugitive – blast furnace
  14. starer – drifting
  15. gateway – Sacrificial Blood Oath In The Temple Of K’zadu
  16. Plainchant – The Plow Which Carves the Earth
