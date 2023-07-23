Powersurge: 2023-07-23
Written by Playlist Robot on July 23, 2023
- Dead Neanderthals – Cosmic Slime
- Voyager – Twisted
- Werewolves – Destroyer of Worlds
- Hemina – Revelations
- Dripped – Relics
- Remission – Fastest Burns The Brightest Flame
- Carthus – Swamp Monster
- PistonFist – Dig In
- Koldyssey – Morbosus
- Scarcophagus – Clutch Abuse
- Rannoch – Threnody to a Dying Star
- fugitive – blast furnace
- starer – drifting
- gateway – Sacrificial Blood Oath In The Temple Of K’zadu
- Plainchant – The Plow Which Carves the Earth