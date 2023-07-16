Powersurge: 2023-07-16

Written by on July 16, 2023

  1. hellwitch – solipsistik immortality
  2. immortal – return to cold
  3. troops of doom – 1666
  4. cavalera – bestial devastation
  5. obituary – dying of everything
  6. metal church – another judgement day
  7. overkill – harder they fall
  8. metallica – screaming suicide
  9. century – master of hell
  10. tyrann – face the tyrant
  11. air raid – see the light
  12. almost human – full of fight
  13. almost human – heaven or hell
  14. temtris – khaos divine
  15. destroyer 666 – I speed at night
  16. DIO – gypsy
  17. riot – vigilante killer
  18. accept – fight it back
  19. elegant weapons – do or die
  20. jag panzer – onward we toil
  21. fifth angel – run to the black
  22. xysma – final episode
  23. VOIVOD – nuage fractal
  24. wizdoom – engrave
  25. godflelsh – landlord
