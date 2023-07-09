Powersurge: 2023-07-09

Written by on July 9, 2023

  1. judas priest – white heat, red hot
  2. seek – tonari de onaji
  3. Moral Collapse – Divine Prosthetics I & II
  4. The Shock Horrors – Don’t Mess With The Goths In The Mall
  5. saturnus – chasing ghosts
  6. The Anchoret – Someone Listening?
  7. Bodyprint – Forever scarred
  8. Bordel Militaire – and she hit me
  9. Oblitus – The Grave Before The Throne
  10. The Mosaic Window – Spiritual Intoxication
  11. Necrofier – Whispers That Burn in the Dark
  12. Hen Ogledd – Paul is 9ft Tall
  13. Cheese Disease – The Revenge
  14. Thantifaxath – Surgical Utopian Love
  15. Oromet – Familiar Spirits
